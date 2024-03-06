AKA murder suspects face additional money laundering charges, remanded in custody

Five of the seven men arrested for the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, have been remanded in custody following a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.

The State has added two more charges of money laundering to the charge sheet. According to KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Elvis Gcweka, accused four, Gwabeni had been charged with money laundering and is alleged to have shared it with his accomplices who are in turn accused of obtaining the funds illegally.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Wednesday’s appearance was for the verification of certain aspects in preparation for a bail application. “The dates for the bail applications have been set for March 14, 18, 19 and 27,” she said.

The men have been transported back to the Westville Correctional Centre where they remain in custody. Magistrate VV Hlatshwayo further stated that the court room will be changed for the next appearance to accommodate the number of people attending the matter. Meanwhile, two of the accused remain in custody in Eswatini.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were tracked down and arrested in Eswatini last week. The murder accused appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to March 12.