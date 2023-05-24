Alexandra man arrested after allegedly trafficking Mozambican teen to SA as his sex slave

Police have arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old girl from Mozambique to South Africa and kept her as a sex slave.
It is alleged that the man brought the teenager to South Africa after telling her parents he had a job for her at his tuckshop in Alexandra in Gauteng.
“The victim and her family were reportedly told that the suspect’s wife was partially blind and she needed help to run the business,” provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.
“The suspect took the young lady from her parents in Mozambique promising that he will send them money every month.”
When they arrived in Gauteng, the girl found out that there was no spaza shop and the man threatened her.
Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network
Truck driver arrested for allegedly raping hitch-hiker
Atlantis unites against incest and rape
The 36-year-old Atlantis woman who broke the silence about allegedly being kept as a “sex slave” by her biological father for 24 years is now having to appear in court herself after she was served with an application of a protection order by her dad.
Life behind bars for KZN rapist who pretended to be a woman, lured his victim via Facebook then kept her as a sex slave
Nkwalase said the suspect allegedly raped the girl between January and March 2023.
“The girl was sent to buy food and shared her multiple rape ordeal with a woman who worked as a cashier at a local supermarket,” he said.
The suspect was arrested and charged for contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act 7 of 2013. He has since appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.
“The case docket was referred to the Hawks for further investigation after it had been reported to the local police and the teenager was taken to a place of safety. The case against the suspect was postponed to May 29 for formal bail information.”
IOL