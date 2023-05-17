Kidnapped Durban teenager escapes from shipping container

Durban - A Durban teenager who was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday morning while waiting for his school transport managed to escape the ordeal. The 16-year-old was apparently waiting for his transport on Basil February Road, in Wentworth at around 7.30am when he was approached by three males.

According to an incident report, the victim’s mother told police that her son was waiting for school transport to Chatsworth at the racecourse when three males came to him, covered his face and pulled him into a vehicle. The teenager was allegedly taken to a shipping container but managed to free himself. It is alleged he was assisted by a member of the public who told him that he was in the Jacobs area and thereafter took him back to his house.

Some of his personal belongings had been missing. It is understood that the teenager was traumatised. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Wentworth police are investigating a case of kidnapping following an incident where three unknown suspects allegedly dragged a 16-year-old victim into a vehicle at the racecourse in Basil February Road on Tuesday. “It is alleged that the victim was waiting for school transport when he was kidnapped. The victim was kept in a shipping container for a day before he managed to escape. No arrests have been made,” he said.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban. The incident took place in Major Calvert Road on May 4 at around 7am. According to an incident report, police received a complaint of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, bystanders informed them that the victim had been shot in the left shoulder and the left side of the neck.