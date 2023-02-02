Latest Wentworth drive-by shooting leaves one dead, five more wounded

Residents living in Durban's Wentworth community had to duck for cover outside a local tuck shop when shots were fired during a drive-by shooting, leaving one person dead and five others wounded. The shooting took place outside a tuck shop on Woodville Road when a black SUV drove up to a tuck shop and fired at six people who were standing nearby the tuckshop.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a 22-year-old man was fatally wounded and five others were wounded when the vehicle drove up towards them and opened fire. “It is reported that the six victims were seated outside a tuckshop when unknown suspects alighted from their vehicle, a black SUV and opened fire towards the victims and fled the scene. “One person was killed and the others wounded,” he said.

Wentworth police are investigating a case of murder and five charges of attempted murder. “A manhunt for the suspects is under way," Netshiunda said. The latest shooting comes on the back of a number of incidents reported by IOL, including the murder of a woman outside the Hillside Shopping Centre in November last year.

According to Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst, two people were shot at the scene. "Both patients were treated on scene advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised, were transported to a local hospital for further care. However the patient, a female, 27, who lives in Wentworth, died on arrival in hospital," he said. Speaking to IOL on gun violence last year, KZN Violence Monitor Mary de Haas said there were far too many guns (on the street) and urgent action was needed. De Haas said there needed to be an immediate audit of missing police service guns and checks to ensure guns licensed to security companies were accounted for.

