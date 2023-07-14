Alleged cash-in-transit robber arrested in prison cell

An alleged cash-in-transit robber has been arrested at the Klerksdorp police station while in custody for another case. Tyson Tizirayi, 39, was apprehended by the Hawks for his involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery that took place on May 10 in Klerksdorp, where a cash van was bombed.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, the spokesperson for the Hawks, Tizirayi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident. "It is alleged that on 10 May 2023, two G4S security officers were traveling in an armored vehicle on Terblanche Street in Freemanville, Klerksdorp, when a vehicle rammed into them, causing the armoured vehicle to overturn," explained Lt-Col Mathebula. "A group of armed suspects then approached the vehicle, ordered the security officers to lie down, and proceeded to rob them of a 9mm pistol with rounds of ammunition." The suspects reportedly detonated explosives, fired several shots, and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Tizirayi is now facing charges of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, and the case was postponed until July 21 for further investigation. In another incident, the police in Mpumalanga recovered a firearm, suspected stolen goods, and a vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery.

This followed a robbery of a courier van in Shabalal near Hazelview, where four men allegedly stole electronic equipment, mobile phones, decoders, and other items from the driver and his crew. The robbers loaded the stolen items into their car and fled the scene. The car was later spotted in Tsemamarhumbu Trust in Calcutta, and the police attempted to stop it.