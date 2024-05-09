Alleged robber shot dead by JMPD after robbery at Ackermans where a customer was shot

An alleged robber was killed during a shoot-out with members of the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), following an armed robbery at Ackermans in Centurion. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said mobile phones which taken in the robbery were recovered.

“On Wednesday, May 8, officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s tactical response unit were on a routine crime prevention patrol when they received a complaint of a business robbery in progress,” said Fihla. “The suspects had reportedly robbed an Ackermans store at a mall in Centurion, during which one customer was shot.” Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD The robbers had fled the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Witnesses at the scene were able to provide a partial registration number of the robbers’ getaway vehicle. “The officers promptly positioned themselves on the M1 South, on the lookout for the suspects’ vehicle with five male occupants. The vehicle was spotted, and the officers initiated a pursuit,” said Fihla. “Upon attempting to stop the suspects' vehicle by activating the blue lights and sirens, the suspects opened fire on the officers and sped off, leading to a high-speed chase.”

Fihla said the alleged robbers took the Marlboro offramp, turned into Old Pretoria Main Road, before losing control of their vehicle. “Despite this, they continued to shoot at the officers as they abandoned their vehicle. One suspect was wounded in the exchange of fire and four suspects evaded capture and are still at large,” said Fihla. “Two unlicenced firearms with filed-off serial numbers were recovered at the scene.

“Cellphones that had been robbed from the Ackermans store were also recovered in the suspects' vehicle,” he said. The wounded suspect was declared dead at the scene by Gauteng provincial government paramedics. “The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and businesses in Johannesburg. JMPD officers will continue to work tirelessly to prevent and combat crime in the City of Johannesburg,” said Fihla.

The Joburg Metro Police Department has recovered stolen mobile phones after a shootout with alleged robbers, where one of the alleged robbers was shot dead. File Picture Last year, IOL reported that seven men were arrested by the JMPD for possession of stolen property and bribery. At the time, Fihla said JMPD officers stopped a vehicle occupied by four men, between the ages of 26 and 40, that was driving dangerously - facing oncoming traffic at Allan Road in Olifantsfontein. “The officers searched the vehicle and discovered that the occupants were in possession of suspected stolen goods, including a handbag, a wallet, bank cards, a driving licence, and cellphones that they couldn't account for,” Fihla said at the time.