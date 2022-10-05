Alleged West Rand illegal mining kingpins appear in court

Pretoria – Six suspected illegal mining kingpins who were arrested during a raid at their luxury homes in Khutsong and Carletonville on the West Rand, appeared at the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisa Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya have been charged with fraud, possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, money laundering, contravention of the Immigration Act and the contravention of the Precious Metals Act.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said two of the accused are South African citizens and citizenship of the other four is yet to be confirmed. The men are still in custody and their case was postponed to 19 October 2022 for formal bail application. Police pounced on the group on Tuesday and seized 14 high performing vehicles, a truck and home-made firearms.

Mogale said the suspects were allegedly buying gold-bearing materials from illegal mining, processing it and selling it to the next level in the hierarchy. Mogale said the arrests were the result of an ongoing project which began in 2018. IOL