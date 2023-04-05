ANC MP accused of killing his wife released on R50K bail after high court appeal

Pretoria – ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, has been granted R50 000 bail, after he took his fight for freedom to the High Court in North West. In January, the Orkney Magistrate’s Court denied 34-year-old Kula bail, after he was charged over the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi.

She was found stabbed to death at the couple’s home in November last year. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame said Kula’s appeal succeeded before Judge Andre Petersen in the superior court. “The High Court of South Africa, North West Division, granted Sibusiso Kula, 34, R50 000 bail following his appeal on the Orkney Magistrate’s Court decision to deny him bail.

“Judge Andre Petersen ordered him to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, and report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction and have no direct or indirect contact with his children,” Mamothame said. ANC MP Sibusiso Kula will remain in custody after he was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi. Picture: Women For Change “The investigating officer was further ordered to take the copy of the order to the Orkney clerk of court and have Kula sign it before his release. “Advocate Benny Kalakgosi argued strongly for the State in persuading the court not to grant Kula bail. However, the judgment favoured the accused and the State notes and respects the decision. The State will focus on the completion of the investigations in preparation for trial,” Mamothame said.

Meanwhile, the Orkney Magistrate’s Court postponed Kula’s trial in the murder case to April 17, for further investigation. Mamothame said an application has been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, “owing to its serious nature”. “Police reports reveal that Kula’s wife was found murdered on 27 November, 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered,” Mamothame said.

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula. “The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He (Kula) told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. Following thorough investigations by the police, the NPA said the parliamentarian was linked to the alleged murder, and was arrested on January 20. He was subsequently charged with murder. “Police investigations are still under way, and the accused is expected back in court on the set date,” Mamothame said.