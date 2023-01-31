Murder accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula denied bail

Cape Town – The Orkney Magistrate’s Court has denied ANC MP Sibusiso Kula bail, after he was charged over the murder of his wife. The matter has been postponed to February 24, 2023 for further investigations.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the police reports revealed that Kula’s wife appeared to have been killed on November 27, 2022, in what was a robbery. She was found with a stab wound to her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered. “The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused for medical attention.

“He told the police that he was not at home when the incident occurred,” Mamothame said. Mamothame said that following investigations by the police, the 34-year-old Kula was linked to the alleged murder, and was arrested on January 20, and charged with murder. He further confirmed that police investigations were still under way, and Kula would remain in police custody until the next court appearance.

Mamothame also said that the NPA welcomed the bail ruling and hoped investigations would be completed speedily for a trial to commence. “Further to this, an application will be made at a later stage with the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature,” Mamothame added. Kula has registered his intention to appeal the bail ruling.

