ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to remain behind bars as he is set to appeal his bail

Cape Town - The case against an ANC MP who has been charged with the murder of his wife has been postponed. Sibusiso Kula, 34, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in the North West where his matter was postponed until April 17, for further investigations.

Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Henry Mamothame said Kula will be appealing his bail judgment. This comes after the court denied his bail application. However, Mamothame said the North West High Court has issued a notice that on March 23, Kula will be appealing the bail judgment.

“Kula was charged with murdering his wife and the court denied him bail in his last court appearance. “The first appeal on the bail judgment was also struck off the roll at the High Court of South Africa, North West Division, as his application was not in order,” Mamothame said. However, the State will be opposing the appeal and senior State advocate Benny Kalakgosi has prepared his heads of argument in this regard.

An application has also been made to the North West Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Rachel Makhari for the case to be transferred to the High Court, owing to the serious nature of the matter. Kula’s wife was murdered on November 27, 2022, in an apparent robbery. His wife was found with a stab wound to her back.

The object used to stab her was never recovered by police. According to the police reports, Kula is alleged to have transported his wife to the hospital for medical treatment. He allegedly told police he was not home at the time of the alleged robbery.