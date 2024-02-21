‘Animals having no option but to rest in dams of their own excrement’ — Al-Kuwait livestock carrier leaves for Iraq

Al Kuwait, the livestock carrier that was causing a stench in Cape Town, left for Iraq. The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) confirmed that the vessel that docked recently in the Cape Town harbour departed on Tuesday evening.

The NSPCA said it has conducted an inspection on board the vessel over three days, starting on Sunday. “The scenes on the vessel were abhorrent, with an extreme build-up of faeces and urine, and animals having no option but to rest in dams of their own excrement,” said spokesperson Jacques Peacock. The NSPCA said following the inspection they humanely euthanised eight cows aboard the ship.

“While some animals were found dead.” The organisation’s veterinary consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, ensured veterinary treatment of other animals. “This incident serves as a stark reminder that the live export of animals by sea is a gruesome and outdated practice that inflicts unnecessary suffering on sentient beings,” Peacock said.

“It underscores the urgent need for legislative reform and heightened global awareness to end this cruelty once and for all,” he said. “This method of trade causes pain, suffering and distress to many animals, including high mortality rates occurring during the voyage.” The NSPCA said it stood firm in its assertion that no country possesses the capacity or competence to ensure or guarantee adequate animal welfare standards aboard livestock vessels.

“The NSPCA expresses gratitude towards the South African government for permitting the ship to dock for the crucial purpose of loading feed. The potential consequences of leaving those animals without sustenance during the arduous journey are unfathomable.” Peacock said this recent incident highlighted the necessity for regulations regarding the export of animals rather than mere guidelines. “While a complete ban on live animal exports via sea remains the ultimate goal, we urge the government to refrain from authorising another shipment from South Africa until these regulations are firmly established as a matter of utmost urgency.”