Anoj Singh loses application to have his bail conditions relaxed so he can work in Dubai

Corruption-accused Anoj Singh has lost his application to have his bail conditions relaxed so he can work in Dubai. The 50-year-old who is out on R50,000 bail following his arrest in August 2022, had been offered a job at a company called Buy4Rich based in the United Arab Emirates.

Singh told the court that since his resignation from Eskom in 2018, he has had no reasonable prospect of finding employment in South Africa, and the financial resources he relied on to make ends meet were depleted. In a decision handed down in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said the court had found it hard to believe that Singh couldn’t find any employment in South Africa, News24 reported. The former Transnet CEO is facing 25 different charges, including multiple counts of fraud involving R35 million, R36 m, R79 m, R189 m and R93 m.

In opposing the application, investigating officer Denwill Coetzee said there have been no supporting documents from the owners of Buy4Rich that they have extended an offer of employment to Singh. Magampa agreed that the details about the proposed employment were sketchy. The State further argued that there was a lack of cooperation with South Africa from the UAE in extradition proceedings, citing the Gupta brothers’ case.