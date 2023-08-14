Another car stolen in Delmas, Mpumalanga, recovered by cops in Ekurhuleni

Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a stolen Nissan 1400 light delivery vehicle after criminals abandoned it, and its keys, in a veld around the Langaville section of Tsakane. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said on Friday morning, patrolling EMPD’s Tsakane precinct officers noticed an abandoned Nissan 1400 light delivery vehicle in Langaville.

On close inspection of the abandoned vehicle, EMPD officers noticed that the keys were still in the ignition. “The suspicious bakkie, was tested and it was later revealed that it was stolen from the owner’s yard in Delmas area the previous night. It is alleged that the liable owner parked the bakkie at his premises, locked the gate and went to sleep,” Thepa said. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a stolen Nissan 1400 vehicle which had been stolen from its owner's yard in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: EMPD “In the morning, children going to school requested for the lunch money. As the landlord (vehicle owner) went outside, hoping to draw (take) cash from the parked 1400 bakkie, the light delivery vehicle was nowhere to be found. The shocked victim immediately went to the police station and reported the matter.”

All the relevant law enforcement stakeholders were summoned to the crime scene in Delmas. The recovered Nissan 1400 was booked with the SA Police Service for safekeeping. Earlier this year, police in Ekurhuleni recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV after it was hijacked from its owner in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

Police recovered a Toyota Landcruiser SUV at a house in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni after it was hijacked from its owner in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: EMPD At the time, EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane said the owner of the house where the popular SUV was parked said a man had brought it and parked it. The man who allegedly brought the vehicle had vanished and could not be reached on the phone, according to police. “On Monday, March 2023, at 9.30, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Tsakane precinct officers, in conjunction with the South African Police Service tracing unit, recovered a hijacked vehicle at Tsakane,” said Monyane. Police recovered a Toyota Landcruiser SUV at a house in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni after it was hijacked from its owner in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: EMPD “The EMPD officers received information regarding a hijacked vehicle that was spotted driving around the Tsakane area. Following up on the information, officers were led to a residence on Mosaka Street in Tsakane, where the hijacked white Toyota Land Cruiser SUV was found.