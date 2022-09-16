Another Hillary Gardee murder suspect denied bail

Johannesburg – Another one of Hillary Gardee's alleged killers was denied bail after failing to prove any exceptional circumstances which would permit his release at the Nelspruit Magistrates' Court on Friday. Albert Gama has been charged along with Sipho Mkhatshwa. He was also denied bail by the same court on August 3 after failing to provide satisfactory reasons on why he should be freed.

The two other accused, Philemon Lukhele and Raise Nkune, have abandoned their bail bids. The State also served indictment on all four accused which resulted in the matter being transferred for trial at the Mbombela High Court from April 11 to May 12 next year. All four men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Hillary Gardee. Picture: Supplied Hillary Gardee, the daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 29 while she was said to be shopping with her daughter. Gardee’s body was found by timber plantation workers on May 3 almost 60km outside Mbombela with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound. The daughter was dropped off at Umnenke Street in Kamagugu where they lived on the same day she went missing.

