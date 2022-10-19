Another week behind bars for Mpumalanga man accused of killing German tourist

Durban - The man accused of murdering a German tourist earlier this month will spend another week behind bars as his legal representatives prepare for his formal bail application next week. Thirty-five-year-old Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga was arrested in connection with the death of Jörg Schnarr, 67, who was killed in a hijacking in Mpumalanga on October 3.

Schnarr was with three other German tourists along Numbi Road, near White River, when they were accosted by a group of armed men. At the time IOL reported that the assailants demanded that the tourists open the doors. However, the driver locked all the doors and this is when an armed suspect fired a shot. Schnarr was shot in the upper body.

Police said Schnaar drove the Hyundai H1, for about 100 metres before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. The suspects fled the scene. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Monica Nyuswa, said Nyalunga was arrested and made his first appearance in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court last week. “He has been charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking. The case is postponed to October 28 for a formal bail hearing.

“Due to the seriousness of the charges against the accused, the NPA is opposing bail, while the police investigation continues,” she said. The murder sent shock waves through the tourism community. Speaking in a media briefing after the tragedy, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said even though only three tourists had been killed in the past 27 years, this death was one death too many as it impacted negatively on the image of the country. IOL