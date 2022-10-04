Manhunt launched after German tourist shot and killed by ‘ruthless criminals’ in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Police at Masoyi, in Mpumalanga are investigating an incident in which a tourist was shot and killed by a group of “ruthless criminals” along Numbi Road near White River. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the “terrible incident” happened on Monday afternoon, after 4pm.

“According to the report, at that time four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari lodge. They were then stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a Volkswagen Caddy,” Mohlala narrated. “The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him on the upper body through the window.” A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: SAPS It is further said that the victims' vehicle, the Hyundai H1, drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crushing into the wall of Heroes Academy.

“Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists,” said Mohlala. A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: SAPS “The police at Masoyi as well as other role players in the emergency services were alerted about the incident. A murder case was opened with an immediate launch of manhunt for the suspects.”

On Monday evening, Mohlala said no one had been arrested. “Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police appealed. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “vehemently condemned the terrible atrocity carried out by the suspects”.

“This is really cruel and uncalled for given the economic challenges that our country is facing. When one has tourists then it means the tourism sector is benefitting in a way which in turn give boost to our struggling economy,” said Manamela. “We call on our good citizens who might have seen or heard anything about these criminals or the VW Caddy they were driving, to come forward and we promise to swiftly act so that they are brought to justice.” IOL