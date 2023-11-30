Brandon Naicker, aka Muruvan Egambaram, and Abraham “Jason” Pillay, the two Durban men who allegedly ran a multi-million rand Ponzi scheme worth an estimated R180 million will spend at least another weekend behind bars. This after Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson told the pair she could only hand down her decision on whether to grant them bail or not next week.

The pair were appearing in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where they were expected to hear if they would be granted bail for allegedly one investor for R2 million. Meanwhile, the Hawks are currently investigating 80 other cases against them where investors lost tens of millions of rand. The Hawks case docket against the pair is swelling and it is estimated that their Ponzi scheme could have ensnared more than 140 investors, with a value of nearly R180 million.

Naicker and Pillay have been in custody since November 1 and have made multiple court appearances for bail in relation to allegedly defrauding an investor of R2m. They have indicated that they intend to deny the charges. The court had earlier heard from the State that Naicker and Pillay ran a brokerage firm called Branson Capital.

Senior State prosecutor Joel Kisten told the court that the money paid into the Branson Capital account by investors was used to pay earlier investors, for gambling tokens, properties, forex, and to support the lifestyle of Naicker. Detective Constable Simphiwe Maphumulo of the Hillcrest police had also told the court that he had uncovered another scam by Naicker in which he tried to get investors to invest in a supposed R35 billion development in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. According to Maphumulo, Naicker had been communicating with an investor about investing in the R35bn development up until September, despite being aware as far back as July that he was under investigation.

Maphumulo provided the court with a signed affidavit and WhatsApp communication between Naicker and the potential investor. Maphumulo told the court that Naicker had told potential investors he needed to raise capital of R250m for the development. He had told investors that he had already raised R290m, and promised investors a 300% return on their investment. The minimum amount to invest was R100 000. According to Maphumulo, the R350bn development was being run through another of his companies, Brandon Naicker (Pty) Ltd.