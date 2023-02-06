Anti-crime blitz across Tshwane nabs 500 suspects

Pretoria – Police in Tshwane arrested at least 561 suspects at the weekend for an assortment of crimes including possession of drugs, assault, theft, malicious damage to property, driving under the influence of alcohol, and murder. “Continued crime prevention operations over the weekend ensured safer communities in the Tshwane policing area, under the leadership of the district commissioner, Major General Azwinndini Nengovhela.

“On Saturday, an integrated operation (was held) with several stakeholders, such as Gauteng Traffic Police, Tshwane Metro Police Department, the departments of Home Affairs and Correctional Service and members from various units and stations within the Tshwane policing precinct,” Tshwane District police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said. He said the officers taking part in the operations were deployed in three groups: one group set up a roadblock in Bronkhorstspruit and two compliance groups were deployed in the policing areas of Bronkhorstspruit and Ekangala SAPS. “With this operation, which was led by the district commissioner, 825 people and 320 vehicles were searched, with 122 Aarto (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence) infringement notices issued to the value of R83 750 and six people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Van Dyk.

“Other arrests include 30 undocumented immigrants and one (person) for drugs. Fifty-one premises were searched and 10 liquor outlets were inspected with three being closed and 156 330 millilitres of liquor confiscated.” He said detectives arrested 264 suspects for various offences – 93 of the arrests were for gender-based violence. IOL