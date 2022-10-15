Arrest of alleged killer of German tourist Jorg Schnarr lauded

Pretoria - Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has welcomed the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of the German tourist, Jorg Schnarr, who was killed while driving to the Kruger National Park. The 35-year-old suspect, Joseph Nyalungu, was arrested on Wednesday in Mbombela and has made an appearance before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court.

Nyalungu was charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking. Shongwe saluted the police in the province, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela for their relentless efforts ever since the incident took place. A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Picture: SAPS “Although the family is still deeply haunted by the incident, we believe the finalisation of the case and convictions of those responsible, will bring them some relief. It will also assist them to find closure," he said.

He encouraged the police to continue “working hard on this” and other cases to ensure that criminals are removed from communities. Shongwe has also thanked members of the public and stakeholders who came forward and provided information to law enforcement agencies regarding the murder case. He urged communities to remain part of government's ongoing drive to protect visitors to the picturesque province, adding that tourism remained one of the pillars of the provincial economy.

“This can done by reporting any suspicious people or activities to the police,” he said. On Friday, the SAPS in Mpumalanga announced the arrest in the matter which has made international headlines. Schnarr, a German national who was driving a Hyundai Staria at the time, was fatally shot in the chest while he was on holiday with his wife, Vera, and their friends, Reiner and Andrea Nichter. They were driving to Mdluli Safari Lodge near the world-famous Kruger National Park’s (KNP) Numbi Gate.

