Arrested Pretoria cop allegedly took 15-year-old girl on a ‘night of fun’ at taverns and raped her

Pretoria – A Pretoria-based police officer will appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court today, on charges of rape after he was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). National spokesperson for the police watchdog, Lizzy Suping said the policeman is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

“The officer who is stationed at the Mabopane rapid rail response police unit, (allegedly) raped the teenager after a ‘night of fun’ at various taverns in Soshanguve,” Suping said. “The officer was officially charged (on Sunday) 16 October, 2022.” Last week, Ipid said the police allegedly molested the girl after taking her on a drinking spree.

“Ipid has arrested a police officer of the railway rapid response unit in Pretoria for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Soshanguve on 8 October, 2022. The police officer is alleged to have taken the 15-year-old to various taverns in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, for ‘a night of fun’,” Suping said. “On their way to the last tavern, the young girl allegedly passed out after consuming some alcohol given to her by the officer. “When she regained consciousness, she found the officer busy raping her. After the ordeal, the suspect officer dropped her off near her home.”

Last week, the Ipid said it has noted a sharp increase in incidents of people allegedly raped by police officers in the past financial year. Delving into the 2021/22 annual report, Suping told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that at least 5 295 criminal cases were opened against police officers in the last financial year. “In terms of the three main cases we have investigated, we have got assault at 3 400, the discharge of an official firearm at 744, and death due to police action at 410. We have other cases that we have also investigated, but these ones are the main cases that we have had,” she said.

The 178-page report seen by IOL, states that 99 incidents of rape by on or off-duty police officer(s) had been recorded during the period under review. Most of the incidents were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, with 20 incidents, followed by Gauteng and Western Cape, with 18 incidents. The Eastern Cape recorded 15 incidents. “Compared to the previous financial year, Ipid nationally experienced an increase of 24% relating to rape by police officer(s) with exception to Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Free State that experienced a decrease,” according to the report.

The report said two cases of rape in police custody were also reported during the period. “The incidents were committed by inmates/civilians who committed further offences whilst in custody. Compared to the previous financial year, Ipid nationally experienced a decrease of 86% with exception of Mpumalanga and Northern Cape that experienced an increase,” according to the report. Suping said 49% of the reported rape cases involved police officers who were on duty.