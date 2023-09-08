In what has been hailed as a “major breakthrough” by Limpopo police, a 36-year-old man who is an alleged serial rapist has been arrested for a string of heinous crimes which took place around Dennilton. The accused man, Mohlamonyane Mokgele was arrested by members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) Groblersdal family violence, child and sexual offences (FCS) for allegedly terrorising the Limpopo community between December 2017 and January 2023.

“The suspect (Mokgele) was nabbed on Wednesday September 6, at Kwagafontein Correctional Services offices while conducting community service duties after being released on parole in 2017,” provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The perpetrator out on parole was positively linked to 13 cases putting a stop in him terrorising the community of Ntoane and Marapong villages respectively. The victims aged between 10 and 20 (years) were reportedly attacked, assaulted, strangled and later raped by the suspect.” Mohlamonyane Mokgele, aged 36, has been arrested by the SAPS Groblersdal family violence, child and sexual offences (FCS) unit for a string of rape case where several girls and women were molested in Limpopo. File Photo During March 2021 at around 11pm, Mokgele allegedly entered the house at Ntoane village where a 10-year-old girl had been left alone by her older sister who had visited her boyfriend.

Mokgele allegedly strangled and raped the 10-year-old girl before fleeing the scene. In another incident, a 16-year-old victim was allegedly raped by Mokgele at Marapong village, next to a bridge while on her way home after she accompanied her friend. Police said Mokgele was positively linked through DNA to the 13 rape charges and has appeared before the Moutse Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Thursday.

He was remanded in police custody until Monday next week for formal bail application. Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed Mokgele’s arrest, saying abusive behaviour against women and children will not be tolerated in the province. “We shall stop at nothing to root out any violent behaviour directed to our women and children particularly in this beautiful province of ours,” said Hadebe.