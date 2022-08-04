SAPS commemorates Women’s Month by appointing and promoting female as Sekhukhune District Commissioner

Pretoria – As South Africa commemorates Women’s Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has elevated Ga-Rankuwa police station’s commander, Brigadier Junior Lehabe-Metsi, by promoting her to the rank of major general and the new district commissioner of Sekhukhune in Limpopo, in charge of 21 police stations in the area. The rank of a major general was conferred on Lehabe-Metsi at a prestigious event on Wednesday by the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

“The event was attended by deputy provincial commissioners, provincial heads and the two brigadier station commanders from the same district, Tubatse and Burgersfort police stations,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. Major General Junior Lehabe-Metsi has been appointed district commissioner of Sekhukhune, in charge of 21 police stations in the area. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Major General Lehabe-Metsi brings with her a wealth of experience, having served for many years in the South African Police Service at various levels in Gauteng and North West provinces.” Lehabe-Metsi began her career in 1989 as a constable and “steadily progressed through the ranks” until she was appointed as the provincial head of corporate communication and liaison in the North West, holding the rank of colonel.

Before her appointment as the district commissioner of Sekhukhune, Lehabe-Metsi was the station commander of Ga-Rankuwa police station, north of Pretoria, holding the rank of brigadier. “This was preceded by her stint as the director of community safety and transport management in Gauteng, where she was the programme manager of crime prevention, civil society and mobilization,” said Mojapelo. “As the district commissioner, Major General Lehabe-Metsi will be overseeing 21 police stations falling under Sekhukhune District and these include Burgersfort, Tubatse, Groblersdal, Dennilton, Nebo, Mecklenburg, Masemola, Hlogotlou, Marble Hall, Motetema, Sekhukhune, Maklereng, Rakgoadi, Zaaiplaas, Roosenekal, Apel, Elandskraal, Driekop, Jane Furse, Ohristad and Leboyeng.”

Wishing Lehabe-Metsi well in her new role, Limpopo provincial police commissioner Hadebe urged the incoming district commissioner to “be decisive in her dealings and be resolute when confronting the scourge of crime, especially inter-provincial criminal activities”. Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District shares boundaries with Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces. IOL