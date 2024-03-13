Bail for eThekwini Municipality workers accused of public violence

Thirteen eThekwini Municipality workers who were arrested on various charges relating to the illegal strike currently taking place were released on bail. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that they appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were released on bail of R2,000 each.

Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the group appeared on charges of public violence; and tampering, damaging, or destroying essential infrastructure. “The charges relate to an incident that occurred on March 4, 2024, where they allegedly blocked the road with rocks and rubbish and burned tyres and bins. “The State is also alleging that they damaged municipal bins and Durban Solid Waste (DSW) fencing.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the case was adjourned to May 10 for further investigation. According to the City, the illegal strike began on February 27. eThekwini Municipality said it had served 79 employees with notices of misconduct for engaging in unlawful conduct as outlined in the Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement.

The employees served with misconduct notices are required to make submissions within a period of 10 days stating why they should not be dismissed, the City further explained. In terms of why workers were striking, the City said based on the information submitted, it would seem that Samwu is demanding pay parity to that of Ekurhuleni Municipality and/or implementation of Category 10 pay scales. eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to provide a detailed service delivery recovery plan on Wednesday afternoon.