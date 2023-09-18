A couple who own a bed and breakfast business appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court for corruption. The couple was arrested for allegedly offering a municipal officer a R5,000 bribe and appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court in the North West.

Mary Wachira, 43, and her husband, Joseph Wachira, 50, were arrested in a sting operation by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) on September 13. Hawks spokesperson in the North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said they were arrested at the Madibeng Local Municipality. She said the couple was reported to be owners of a bed and breakfast business, and their establishment was closed by the Madibeng Local Municipality for non-compliance.

In an attempt to get the business reopened, one of them allegedly offered money to the head of tourism at Madibeng Local Municipality. The suspect and his wife showed up at the municipal offices and allegedly handed R5,000 to the head of tourism, which resulted in their subsequent arrest," Captain Rikhotso said. They appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of corruption.

The case against them was postponed to September 22 for their bail application. Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, the Hawks said Nolubabalo Mlawu, 49, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for corruption. The sentence was wholly suspended for five years, with an additional 24 months of correctional supervision that was handed down to her.

Hawks spokesperson in the Western Cape, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said Mlawu was an employee of RCS Group at the insurance section. "It is alleged that she unlawfully and without authority removed blocked (status of) customers’ accounts. She was committing all these illegal activities using her username. Thereafter unlawful purchases were made on various accounts to an actual loss of R230,687.45 to RCS," Hani said.