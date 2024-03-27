Bheki Cele calls for more women to join police service

Speaking at a passing out parade in Mthatha on Tuesday, Cele said of the 249 officers at the ceremony, only 94 were women.

"I must add that we would be very pleased in the future if we could see a 50/50 split of the both the genders because the South African Police Service (SAPS) is an equal opportunity employer and we take our employment equity very seriously," Cele said.

Cele added that the 94 women on parade were not made any favours because they underwent the same rigorous training as their male counterparts.

"I am happy to announce that their assessment was the same as that of their male counterparts. In keeping up with the progressives laws of our country, we aim to attract in the SAPS employ, people of all demographics, including women who must eventually make up 50% of the SAPS staff complement," the minister said.