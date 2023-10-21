Police Minister Bheki Cele says almost 100 people have been arrested for a spate of tavern shootings in the country since July last year.

Cele said one investigation led to a successful prosecution, but did not give more details on it. However, Cele said a total of 92 people were arrested for tavern shootings and these were related to 71 cases that were investigated by members of the police. South Africa was gripped by shootings at taverns, and in one of the major incidents more than 16 people were shot and killed in Soweto.

But the suspects were released by the court due to a lack of evidence. In another shooting in Pietermaritzburg, four people were killed at a tavern. The police managed to arrest four suspects for the shooting. At the time Cele said the two incidents, which happened on the same weekend, were not linked.

In August last year three people were killed in the Eastern Cape when gunmen stormed a tavern in Mthatha and opened fire. In the Eastern Cape in October last year three people were shot and killed in a tavern in Bityi. In another shooting in a tavern in Mkhondo, Pietermaritzburg, in March this year three people were killed.

Eight people were shot and killed at a birthday party in Gqeberha, Easterm Cape, in January this year when two gunmen stormed the party. Cele, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Nqobile Mhlongo, said they were investigating cases of mass shootings. Cele said: “71 cases have been resolved (cases where suspects were arrested and brought to court”.

The minister said out of the cases that have been brought to court by the National Prosecuting Authority “92 suspects have been charged.” He said there was one investigation that led to a successful prosecution, but the minister did not provide further details on this particular matter. [email protected]