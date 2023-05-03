Bodies of two KZN men found dumped, with gunshot wounds to the head

Durban - The bodies of two men were found on a gravel road in Water Reid Road in Maidstone, Tongaat, on Tuesday morning. The men, believed to be in their forties, had been shot in the head.

According to an incident report, one of the victims was found lying in the middle of the road, face up, with a gunshot wound to his head. The other victim was found lying on the side of the sugar cane bush, with a gunshot wound to the right temple. It is alleged the victims were shot somewhere else and their bodies dumped.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder. “It is alleged that two men were fatally shot by unknown suspects and the bodies were found lying on the roadside.” In another incident, a lawyer was gunned down in apparent drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

According to an incident report, the lawyer had been seated as a passenger and his brother had been driving when they came under attack at a traffic light in Westcliff Chatsworth. Their wives had been seated at the back and were injured in the attack. The brother, who is a panel beater, was also shot multiple times and was taken to hospital.