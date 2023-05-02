Chatsworth lawyer gunned down in drive-by shooting

Durban - A Chatsworth lawyer was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Sunday night. According to an incident report, the lawyer had been seated as a passenger, and his brother had been driving when they came under attack.

Both their wives had been seated at the back of the car. The incident took place after 9pm at the Westcliff-off ramp in Chatsworth. It is alleged that when they stopped at the traffic light, a VW Polo stopped next to their vehicle and opened fire on the car.

Both the lawyer and his brother were shot during the incident. The brother, who is believed to be a panel beater, drove straight to Chatsmed Hospital. The lawyer died on arrival.

Both victims sustained numerous bullet wounds while their wives allegedly escaped unharmed. Five high calibre cartridges were allegedly found at the scene. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Chatsworth police are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder following an incident in which a man and three other people were allegedly shot during a shooting that occurred on Westcliff off ramp.

“It is alleged that the deceased was in a vehicle with family members when they stopped at traffic lights. Reports indicate that a vehicle pulled up next to them and its occupants opened fire.” In another incident, a well-known Laudium attorney was gunned on New Year’s Eve. Mubeen Omar Shamsoodien, 50, had been talking to a man on the street when he was killed.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the incident took place at around 6pm. “It is reported two males were standing on the street talking to one another when all of a sudden, one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other one. “The victim was certified dead on the scene, and he was later identified as a local attorney,” said Masondo.