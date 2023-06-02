Bodies pile up in Macassar as killers use power outages to hide victims’ remains

Another body has been found dumped in Macassar this week, bringing the total number of dead bodies left to rot in the area to three. Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said killers are using the power crisis in the area to carry out their crimes and hide victims' bodies.

‘’At the weekend, a fisherman discovered a woman's body floating in shallow water at Macassar beach. From what we understand, the body was handed over to pathology forensic services to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death,’’ he said. A second body was found in bushes alongside Macassar Road the next day. Helfrich said the victim was stabbed in the face and neck with a broken bottle, while a second man's body was found on Thursday.

‘’At this stage, we do not know if any of these individuals are from the area or if they may have been murdered somewhere else and dumped here,’’ he said. Helfrich said the discoveries are made soon after load shedding or extended power outages. ‘’Macassar has been facing a power crisis, and criminals take advantage of this. It is not the first time bodies have been found dumped here. Macassar seems to be becoming a dumping hotspot for bodies," he said.

Helfrich said residents are fed up with the constant power outages. ‘’Residents have been putting up with constant outages in the last 12 months,’’ he said. In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Helfrich said ward 109 is supplied with electricity directly from Eskom. He explained that power outages are a direct result of failing Eskom infrastructure or a failure by Eskom to protect the infrastructure from vandals in certain hotspots.