Body of 11-year-old boy washes up on Kariega Beach following New Year’s day drowning

Durban - The body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned on New Year’s Day at Kariega Beach on Kenton On Sea has been found. According to police, Anovuyo Cira’s body washed up at around 5am on Thursday morning.

It was found by a member of the public. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said four friends between the ages of 10 and 12 had been swimming when they were swept out to sea. Nkohli said at around 5am on January 1, police and the NSRI responded to a complaint of drowning in progress of four children.

He said the three other victims, all girls, died after extensive Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation efforts were made while the search for the boy continued. The other three deceased have been identified as: Muhlelwethu Soul, 12, Thimna Manana,11, and 10-year-old Asive Nelo. Inquest dockets have been opened.

In another incident this week, two toddlers brothers had to be airlifted to hospital after they were involved in a near drowning incident in Randburg. According to Kyle van Reenan Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to a residential premises in the Randburg area. “On arrival on the scene, two little boys aged 18 months and 3 years old were found in a critical condition after being submerged in the family swimming pool.

