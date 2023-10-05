Bogus teachers arrested: Two people presented fake qualifications at SACE's Centurion offices

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) has warned teaching professionals with fraudulent qualifications not to come near its headquarters. The warning comes after the Lyttelton South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested two people at the South African Council for Educators (SACE) headquarters in Centurion, Tshwane, for allegedly presenting fake certificates.

The 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old male, who reside in Johannesburg, allegedly attempted to apply for a professional registration certificate with fake Unisa Bachelor of Education (BED) degrees. “The two suspects are charged with the submission of fraudulent qualifications and will appear in court soon,” the council said in a statement. The council has now sternly warned people who are in possession of fake qualifications to never come anywhere near its premises or schools because they have measures in place and they will be arrested on the spot.

The council further cautioned the teachers who are teaching with fraudulent qualifications to leave the profession immediately, threatening that the SACE is coming for them because teaching with fraudulent qualifications is a criminal offence. In March, IOL reported that SACE had busted a 26-year-old bogus teacher at its headquarters, with a fake Bachelor of Education (BED) degree. The bogus teacher was arrested after it was noticed that he was in possession of a forged teaching degree.