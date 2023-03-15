Bogus teacher busted with fake Unisa degree,would-be fraudsters warned

Cape Town - The South African Council for Educators (SACE) has busted a bogus teacher at its headquarters in Centurion, Gauteng, with a fake University of South Africa (Unisa) Bachelor of Education (BED) degree. Sace has now issued a warning to the public that it will not hesitate to take action against people presenting fraudulent qualifications.

The 26-year-old man from the North West province was arrested at the office on Tuesday. According to Sace registration manager Tebogo Mokgoloboto, Lyttleton police were called after it was noticed that the degree was forged. Mokgoloboto said this was the third arrest in two months after two bogus teachers were found with fake qualifications at the same premises.

“Council warns people who have fake qualifications or are in the process of getting one to never come anywhere near Sace premises or schools because there are measures in place, and they will be arrested on the spot,” she said. Mokgoloboto said Sace was following the matter and has been informed the suspect was charged with submission of fraudulent qualifications and is set to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the immediate resignation of newly sworn-in Public Service and Administration Minister, Noxolo Kiviet, following reports that she was among the fifteen names that have been reported to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for allegedly fraudulently obtaining her Masters’s degree in Public Administration at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) without a junior degree.