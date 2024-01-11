Boksburg man found dead in his burnt bedroom, following home invasion

Police are probing the death of a 57-year-old man who was found dead over the weekend in his Boksburg North home. The victim has been identified as Christo van der Merwe from Impala Park.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, it is suspected that the suspect(s) broke into the house, killed the victim, and stole his Honda Civic motor vehicle. Nevhuhulwi said one bedroom was burned. “That is where the body of a victim was also burned.”

She said the car was still missing. By Wednesday, Nevhuhulwi said the suspects were still unknown and the police investigations were under way. The victim’s sister, Marietjie Pienaar, told News24 that the family was unclear if her brother was killed in the blaze or by the suspects.

She described her brother as a person who was a quiet loner. Pienaar said her brother had lived alone after his divorce. In another home invasion, a teenage boy lost his life in October in Bapsfontein, Gauteng.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that about five suspects entered the house at a farm in Bapsfontein and demanded safe keys from the family members. “It is further reported that one of the family members ran to the safe and took out a firearm, but the suspects overpowered him, shot him in the chest, and ran away.” The teenager died on arrival in hospital.