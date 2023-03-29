Bolt will work with police to catch killers who gunned down law graduate driver in Midrand

Pretoria - E-hailing company Bolt says it will work with police to catch the killers who brutally gunned down a law graduate who was providing a service on the app while waiting for a firm employment offer. Euston Mnguni, 28, who had recently graduated after completing his law studies at the University of Johannesburg, drove on Bolt as a side hustle while waiting for a law firm to do his articles.

He was shot dead after being hijacked by Bolt clients he had picked up at Glen Austin, Midrand on Friday, March 24. Bolt said it has since been in contact with the family as well as police to gather more information about the incident in order to support the police investigation. “We have proactively been engaged with SAPS Midrand and will continue to provide as much information to ensure the investigation is supported fully to apprehend these criminals,” said Takura Malaba, regional manager of Bolt in Southern Africa.

Addressing the criminal elements which have been raised against Bolt by clients and drivers, Malaba said crime in their business continues to be an issue of great concern. “As part of our commitment to safety, we have made emergency response facilities available to our drivers on the app through the SOS button. “Bolt drivers are covered at no cost by Bolt Trip Protection – an insurance cover that provides for emergency medical expenses, permanent disability, and death caused by an incident while on a Bolt trip… We are working hard every day to continue investing in the app to ensure that it is safe for everyone that relies on our services,” Malaba said.