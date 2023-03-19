WATCH: E-hailing driver shot multiple times by suspects who hijacked him of his vehicle

Durban — Police are investigating a case of car-jacking and attempted murder after an e-hailing driver was hijacked and shot while picking up passengers. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Greenwood Park were investigating a case of car-jacking and attempted murder following an incident that occurred at Sea Cow Lake on Friday, March 17.

“It is alleged that an e-hailing driver was picking up clients when two men reportedly entered his vehicle and pointed a firearm at him. The driver was allegedly shot before the suspects sped off with his vehicle,” Netshiunda said. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said an e-hailing driver was hijacked at gunpoint and sustained several gunshot wounds in the Sea Cow Lake area on Friday night. Powell said at approximately 11.30pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a hijacking and shooting incident which had occurred outside business premises on Sea Cow Lake Road in the Umgeni Business Park area where two suspects, one armed with a firearm hijacked and shot an e-hailing driver for his Suzuki Dzire.

He said multiple armed response officers and members of their Special Ops Team were dispatched and arrived on the scene within minutes. “As our teams arrived on the scene it was established that a man was lying on the floor and in a critical condition after sustaining three gunshot wounds to his body during the hijacking. Netcare 911 and the Greenwood Park SAPS were informed accordingly,” Powell said. “Members of our Special Ops Team immediately administered first aid to the victim while waiting for an ambulance. A short while later Netcare 911 arrived on the scene and stabilised the man on the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for the further medical care that he would require.”

Powell said the crime scene was secured and cordoned off by their team who handed it over to Greenwood Park SAPS who will be investigating a case of hijacking and attempted murder. “We encourage everyone to stay alert of their surroundings when driving or when using an e-hailing service and remember safety tips should you fall victim to hijacking,” Powell said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.