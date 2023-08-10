Bothasig ‘mom butcher’ remains behind bars as bail application halted

The bail application for a Bothasig man accused of killing his mother by slitting her throat has come to a halt. Arno Slabbert, 27, returned to the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his second appearance for the murder of his mother, Margo, 55.

The woman’s body was found in her bachelor flat in Bothasig Gardens just over a week ago. Residents later revealed that security guards found her clutching a knife. Margot Slabbert was brutally murdered, allegedly by her own son Arno. Picture: Supplied A resident, who asked not to be named, claimed that while neighbours did not report hearing a fight between the mom and son, a local security company had been alerted after Arno showed up at a local crèche – where his ex-girlfriend works – with blood on his shoes. He allegedly told her that he had killed his mother, and a local security company was called for assistance, as the woman also had an interdict against him.

Police were called to the scene after a security guard opened the window where he made the horrific discovery. Arno was charged with murder and subsequently sent to prison after his first appearance in court last week. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that Arno has now obtained a Legal Aid lawyer to represent him during bail proceedings.