Bothasig man in court for ‘slitting his mum’s throat’

Cape Town - A 27-year-old man appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court for the murder of his mother.
Arno Slabbert was arrested after Margot, 55, was found with her throat slit on Friday afternoon in Bothasig Gardens, a social housing complex.
A resident said the victim, who was well-known in the area, had been living there for many years.
“I’m not sure who discovered the body; it could have been the husband when he came home around 5pm or the security. The suspect, Arno, would fight with his mother; he was very quiet, he didn’t greet people and we heard that he beat her up.
“The incident happened during the day when the husband was at work,” said the neighbour.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Bothasig police registered a murder case for investigation after the body was found in her house.
“The victim was found with her throat slit. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
“A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder.”
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Slabbert appeared in court.
“I can confirm that Arno Slabbert appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on the count of murder.
“The case was postponed to August 8 for a bail application.”
Charity Locals Helping Locals (LHL) For Sassa Pensioners is organising a memorial service for Margot and asking for donations.
“We at LHL need the help of the community for a family in desperate need. There will be a memorial service held at Bothasig Gardens Hall on August 3 at 10am. We are in urgent need of refreshments, tea, coffee, milk, sugar and eatery, for the funeral.
“You can contact Michelle Schippers at 081 090 5755 or Johanna Kotze at 0729040303. Michelle will gladly collect or you can either drop off at LHL headquarters.
“Thank you so much for your support. We appreciate it.”