Bothasig man in court for ‘slitting his mum’s throat’

Arno Slabbert was arrested after Margot, 55, was found with her throat slit on Friday afternoon in Bothasig Gardens, a social housing complex.

Cape Town - A 27-year-old man appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court for the murder of his mother.

A resident said the victim, who was well-known in the area, had been living there for many years.

“I’m not sure who discovered the body; it could have been the husband when he came home around 5pm or the security. The suspect, Arno, would fight with his mother; he was very quiet, he didn’t greet people and we heard that he beat her up.

“The incident happened during the day when the husband was at work,” said the neighbour.