Boy, 11, placed under parents’ supervision after 10-month-old girl dies mysteriously

North West police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 10-month-old baby girl was discovered at Botsalano, Morokweng. The little girl’s body had head injuries and bruises when she was discovered on Friday.

“Initial reports suggest that the baby’s mother left her in the care of a friend on Thursday, January 18,” North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said. Later that evening, at around 8pm, the neighbour's 11-year-old son apparently went to the house where the 10-month-old baby was in the care of the mother’s friend. A 10-month-old baby sustained fatal injuries after she was apparently collected by a 11-year-old boy in a North West community. File Picture The 11-year-old boy indicated that he had been sent by the little girl’s grandmother to fetch her.

The boy was then handed the 10-month-old baby and he left with her. “Sadly, the baby was found dead by the friend in her yard the next morning (on Friday) and the police were immediately called to the scene. Emergency and medical rescue services declared the baby dead on the scene,” said Myburgh. A 10-month-old baby sustained fatal injuries after she was apparently collected by a 11-year-old boy in a North West community. File Picture “The 11-year-old boy, who is currently kept under the supervision of his parents, will be evaluated by a social worker. He will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act, 2008.”

She added that a post mortem will be conducted to determine the 10-month-old’s cause of death. Myburgh urged anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation to contact their nearest police station. Meanwhile, North West police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena expressed sadness over the incident, and requested the community to allow the police to investigate “to ensure that justice is served”.