Boy, 15, arrested for murder of a teenage boy in Limpopo

Police at Vila Nora, in the Waterberg District, have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing and killing of a 17-year-old boy. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the murder happened at Phahladira village, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“According to information, the police were summoned to the scene, and on arrival at the said tavern, the victim was already transported to the local clinic by the tavern owner,” Ledwaba said. “They proceeded to the clinic and, upon arrival, the medical examiner, certified the victim dead.” Preliminary investigations have revealed that the 17-year-old victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his upper body, he said.

Police opened a case of murder and traced the teenage suspect, who was arrested on the same day. A 15-year-old is set to appear in a Limpopo court after he was arrested for the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy. File Picture “The motive for this horrific incident is unknown and the investigation is still continuing,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned the brutal murder.

Police said the arrested teenager is expected to appear before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court soon. Last year, IOL reported that a 20-year-old Grade 10 learner was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy at Boschfontein in Mpumalanga. At the time, police said the alleged killer was also attending Mbambiso High School in Boschfontein, before he was apparently expelled in 2022, when he was in Grade 9.

“Immediately after school hours, the victim (the 20-year-old learner) was attacked just a stone’s throw away from his school,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time. “When police attended the scene, the deceased was found in the pool of blood with a stab wound on his chest. The knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was also found next to the lifeless body of the victim.” The 20-year-old learner was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.