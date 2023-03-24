Boy, 17, handed over to his parents after he and co-accused were arrested for business robbery

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have recovered several items which were stolen during a robbery, and arrested two suspects, a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man in connection with the crime. The business situated at Marcia Trust in Calcutta, near Bushbuckridge was targeted on Wednesday morning, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“According to the information, on the said day a group of three armed suspects stormed into the premises and held the female victim, the business owner, at gunpoint. It is said that the suspects robbed her of a number of grocery items including sugar, cooking oils, peanuts, rice, washing powders and chicken meat as well as a mobile phone,” Mohlala said. Thereafter, the assailants fled the scene with the stolen items. Police were alerted about the incident and a business robbery case was opened.

“An investigation immediately began with the hope of arresting those that were responsible. Police managed to receive some information from members of the public on the whereabouts of the suspects,” Mohlala said. “On the same day, investigators followed the details thereof whereby the two suspects were cornered at Marite Trust near Hazyview. During their arrest, some of the suspected stolen items were recovered, including the cellphone belonging to the victim.” During the arrest, police also found a toy gun which was in the suspects’ possession.

“The investigators are suspicious that the toy gun could have been possibly used by the suspects when committing crime. Both suspects were charged for possession of suspected stolen properties. They are also faced with an additional charge of business robbery in relation to the incident that was allegedly carried out earlier,” said Mohlala. He said police are searching for the third wanted suspect. “Due to the fact that one of the suspects is a minor, probation officers were involved in the case where the teenager was handed over to the care of the parents who should ensure that he attends court,” Mohlala said.

Today, the two robbery suspects are due to appear before the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the community members for providing police with the tip-offs on the alleged robbers. “This has culminated into the success that has been achieved. Robberies in general are one of the crimes that are giving us sleepless nights hence we are working towards addressing this challenge and ensuring that those responsible are soon brought to book,” Mohlala said.