Boyfriend arrested for allegedly dousing his girlfriend, her friend with petrol and setting them alight

The man accused of dousing his girlfriend and her friend with petrol in the early hours of Sunday morning, killing one of them, has been arrested. Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the suspect was arrested on Monday.

“He is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder, attempted murder and arson.” The victims, Marishka David, 30, and Zakkiyah Raymond, 38, came under attack in Florida on the West Rand. The arrested man is believed to have been in a relationship with David.

Raymond succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, hours after the brutal attack. David’s mother Mandy told IOL that her daughter remained in hospital unaware that her friend has passed on. Speaking about the incident she said: “While they were sleeping, he threw them with petrol and set them alight.”

She said she would be attending the court case. This week, a 38-year-old man found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl and then giving her R10 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Nkosinathi Thwala was sentenced in the Ermelo Regional Court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the rape took place in Sun City informal settlement in March 2019. The little girl had been walking home from school when she was called by the accused to his shack. “He raped her and gave her a R10 note. When the victim arrived home, her mother noticed the money and asked her about it,” said NPA spokesperson.