Boyfriend due in court after woman’s bloodied body found in Havenside home

Police have arrested a man in connection with the gruesome murder of his girlfriend. Vyaksha Sookdew's bloodied body was discovered in her Havenside home.

It is alleged that she was beaten to death with a hammer and her body was discovered on Christmas Day. Sugandran (Rodney) Naicker was arrested after he allegedly fled after filling his car with petrol at a local fuel station. According to PT Alarms, he allegedly filled for R500 and drove away and a report was filed with local authorities.

PT Alarms stated that Naicker allegedly returned to the same fuel station a while later to purchase airtime and was locked in the shop until police arrived. Further investigations led to the discovery of Sookdew's body and Naicker was charged for theft and murder. Sookdew's hands and legs were reportedly broken during the attack. Police confirmed to IOL that the accused appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court and will reappear on January 4, 2024.

Speaking to Chatsworth Tabloid, Sookdew's family said they want justice for their cousin's murder. According to Tashleen Kasipershad, Sookdew was a lively person who was intelligent and had a generous heart. She told the publication that Sookdew's memory will live on in their hearts.

The family is calling for bail to be denied. She added that the family will stage a peaceful demonstration outside the court when Naicker appears next month. Meanwhile, 11,000 people have since signed a petition calling for justice for Sookdew’s death.