Brave little girl leads parents to shack of rapist who molested her gave her R10

The Ermelo Regional Court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced Nkosinathi Thwala, 38, to life imprisonment for the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The rape ordeal happened in March 2019, according to Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa.

“The victim was on her way home from school when the accused (Thwala) called her into his shack. He raped her and gave her a R10 note,” said Nyuswa. When the victim finally got home, her mother noticed that she was holding a R10 note. Upon enquiries, the little girl then told her mother that she was raped by the man who gave her the money.

“She further told her mother that she could point to the man who raped her and the place where he resides. The victim's parents went to look for the accused and found him in his shack,” said Nyuswa. “They confronted him and the police were called, while the minor was taken to a nearby medical centre for treatment.” In court, Thwala pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations against him.

Prosecutor Chane Rothman led the evidence of the seven-year-old victim, and the report of a forensic doctor, which was consistent with the victim's version. The police officer who arrested Thwala also testified from what he had observed when apprehending the accused man. The court found Thwala guilty as charged.

“In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Rothman argued that the evidence of a scooter and the bed inside the accused's shack was compelling because the victim told the mother about the description of the shack before they saw it, as well as the R10 the accused gave the victim,” said Nyuswa. A victim impact statement facilitated by court preparation officer Faith Masango, where the victim drew a picture of a sad little girl crying, was presented. The seven-year-old also detailed that since the incident happened, she has been living in fear and afraid of the Thwala because he threatened to kill her should she report the ordeal.

Ultimately, Thwala was sentenced to life imprisonment and declared unfit to work with children. The court ordered that his name be entered into the register for sex offenders. Meanwhile, acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Sonja Ntuli has welcomed the sentence and applauded the prosecutor and the investigating officer “for the job well done”. “We hope that this sentence will deter would-be offenders who commit similar crimes against society's most vulnerable groups,” said Ntuli.

