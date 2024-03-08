‘Brave’ man shot and critically injured after he intervened to help a robbed woman

Limpopo police launched a manhunt for assailants who shot and critically injured a man who had intervened to assist a woman who was being robbed. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, at Thavhani mall in Thohoyandou, said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to preliminary investigations, a community member heard a woman screaming for help and (he) rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, he found that the woman was robbed of her bank card at the ATM by three unidentified assailants,” said Ledwaba. He said other community members were also trying to assist the robbed woman. A Limpopo man was shot and critically injured when he joined community members in confronting three assailants who had robbed of a woman. File Picture “Acting on instinct to help, the man also intervened, only to be shot by one of the suspects. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving the victim critically injured,” said Ledwaba.

Emergency medical services responded swiftly to the shooting incident, and the shot man was transported to a nearby hospital. Ledwaba said police have opened a case of attempted murder and will open the robbery case once the woman who was robbed by the armed assailants was located. “An extensive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous act,” he said.

Police said the robbers were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo with registration number LN 85 VM GP. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the community members for their courage in trying to assist the robbed woman. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “While the bravery of the victim is undeniable, the SAPS advises the public to exercise caution and prioritize personal safety, contacting law enforcement professionals to handle such situations,” said Hadebe.