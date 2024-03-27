Brave security officer traces armed hijackers, shoots one dead in gunbattle

Police in Giyani, Limpopo, are investigating a shooting incident which happened in the aftermath of an armed robbery, which resulted in the death of one of the alleged robbers. One of the alleged robbers was also injured during the shootout, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The incident took place on, Tuesday March 26, at approximately 11am in Bode village. According to reports, a foreign national shop owner and his employee were on the way to deliver stock when they were accosted by a group of armed suspects driving a white Toyota Corolla,” said Ledwaba. “The suspects robbed the victims of cash and cellphones, and drove off with the victims’ bakkie.” Moments later, the robbed shop owner notified his vehicle tracking company and also alerted the local police.

A security officer “swiftly” located the stolen bakkie in bushes along the road between Giyani and Malamulele. The private security officer headed to the scene, and upon his arrival, a shootout ensued between him and the alleged robbers. “In the ensuing events, one suspect was fatally wounded, and the other was injured. The other suspects fled the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba.

When police arrived at the scene, they recovered the hijacked vehicle with the robbed goods, mobile phones, two firearms, spent cartridges, housebreaking implements, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money. The robbers' getaway vehicle was also confiscated at the scene. Police said the brave security officer was not injured in the incident.

“According to preliminary information, the suspects robbed a spaza shop in the same area prior to the incident. Furthermore, the suspects' vehicle was reported stolen in Mankweng,” said Ledwaba. “Police are diligently probing the circumstances surrounding this incident to ascertain the sequence of events and to ensure that justice prevails. Cases of murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property have been opened.

“More charges might be added as police investigations continue,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the collaborative effort of the law enforcement officers involved. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “Police urge anyone with pertinent information that can lead to the arrest of the (escaped) suspects to contact Colonel Jan Mbhalathi on 082 565 6491, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed.