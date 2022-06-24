Breakthrough in murder of University of Limpopo lecturer who was shot while on his morning jog

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have announced a breakthrough in the gruesome murder of the 51-year-old university lecturer who was shot while jogging along Munik Road next to the affluent Sterpark suburb in Polokwane three months ago. In March, Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Professor Mohamed Saber Tayob, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo who was also a chartered accountant, was shot by occupants of a white VW Polo vehicle, which drove off thereafter.

On Thursday, Mojapelo said the provincial organised crimes unit made ‘a major breakthrough’ when the suspect who is currently in custody for the murder of two other people and a robbery at a BMW car dealership in Polokwane, was positively linked and charged for the murder the academic. “Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed, aged 51 at the time, was jogging along the Munnik Road next to Sterpark affluent suburb of Polokwane in the morning of Sunday 13 March, 2022 when a sedan stopped next to him and the suspect disembarked and shot him several times at point blank,” said Mojapelo. A case of murder was registered at Polokwane police station and the docket was then taken over by the organised crimes unit.

The suspect, aged 33, was initially arrested soon after killing a customer at a BMW car dealership in Polokwane, during a business robbery in April. “He was followed up until the new BMW he had just robbed [from the dealership] ran out of fuel next to the old Peter Mokaba Stadium. He was found inside the said vehicle and two firearms were recovered,” said Mojapelo. “The initial probe that was conducted at the scene revealed that the same suspect had allegedly killed someone who was reportedly building for him. On 1 April, 2022, the suspect allegedly arrived at the deceased’s home at Mabocha village under Tubatse policing area outside Burgersfort and used a cellphone to call him [the builder] out of the house. He then shot him at point blank.”

It later transpired that he did not pay the victim for the building work. Four days later, on 04 April 2022, Mojapelo said the 33-year-old entered the BMW dealership, allegedly wielding two guns and ordered everyone to lie down. “He, in the process, demanded the car keys from the manager. Before fleeing in a new BMW, he allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man who had reportedly brought his car for service,” said Mojapelo.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the other motor vehicle car keys and a follow up probe led to the discovery of said vehicle that was parked at one of the overnight accommodation in Polokwane. This vehicle matched the one whose occupant killed the Professor.” Mojapelo said additionally, expert information that was obtained during police investigations has positively linked the suspect to the murder of the academic. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the probing officers for their ‘outstanding and well-coordinated investigations that ensured more lives were spared by the arrest of this ruthless killer’.

