Bushbuckridge police in search of murder suspects after 58-year-old man found dead

Cape Town - Police are in search of murder suspects following the fatal shooting of Mackson Ndlovu in Shangaanhill near Bushbuckridge. Police received a report that there was someone shot in Shangaanhill near Bushbuckridge on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that on arrival at the scene police found the body of a man on the ground with bullet wounds. He was confirmed dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene. “The victim has been identified by his family as Shadrack Mackson Ndlovu, 58, and a case of murder is being investigated,” he said. Spent cartridges found on the scene which will form part of the probe, Mohlala said.

Mohlala further added that the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot at close range and there seems to be nothing taken from the victim and the motive is not known at this stage. He further urged that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Mashego at 082 469 1298 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. “Alternatively members of the public can send information via MYSAPSapp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala added.