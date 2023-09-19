Businessman Ben Gumbi's alleged killer in North West court

Sibongiseni Ngubane, accused of killing North West businessman Ben Gumbi, will continue with his bail application next week. The State is opposing the bail application.

Ngubane, 38, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The case against him was postponed to September 27 for continuation of bail proceedings and consultation. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said Ngubane’s attorney read an affidavit in court citing reasons for him to be granted bail. "The state strongly opposed the granting of bail, to which the investigating officer was called to the stand to cite reasons for opposing. Amongst other reasons cited by the investigating officer, was the seriousness of the offence, as the accused is facing a schedule six offence of premeditated murder.

"He further alluded to the safety of the accused against three other suspects who are on the run and may endanger his life," Mamothame said. Ngubane was also pointed out at an identity parade by several witnesses. The State further highlighted the community's interest in the matter, following the circulation of a recording of the alleged incident on social media platforms. "The State also urged the court to consider the gruesome manner in which the alleged murder was committed," Mamothame said.

North West police said Ngubane was arrested by members of a multi-disciplinary team, which was established after the ruthless murder of Ben Gumbi. He was arrested on September 12 in Germiston after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery, he is out on R3,000 bail in this case. He also has a pending case of possession of a firearm and ammunition in Alberton, where he was granted R1,000 bail.

Gumbi, 49, of Ledig near the Sun City resort, was gunned down by two men outside a popular coffee shop in the Rustenburg Central Business District on August 23. In closed-circuit television footage circulated on social media platforms, two gunmen approached him from behind while he went through his cellphone in front of the coffee shop. The gunman approaching on the left, fired several shots in his head at closed range.

As he fell down, the gunman on his right hand, fired one more shot before they fled. They left him lying in a pool of blood, his cellphone lying next to him. The suspects led the scene with a blue Volkswagen Polo car which was found a few minutes after the incident, abandoned at the corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie Streets.