Businessman latest to be arrested in University of Fort Hare R172 million corruption case, AKA’s bodyguard still behind bars

Police have arrested a businessman in connection with the R172 million corruption probe at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape. Justin Peter King is the 21st person to be arrested, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

King was granted bail of R50,000 in the Alice Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dimbaza. According to NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Luxolo Tyali, King is alleged to have used his cash loan business to provide cash payment gratifications to UFH staff. He faces charges of fraud and corruption. Police arrested 15 people over the Easter weekend, in connection with the fraud and corruption.

To date, 12 accused have been released on R50,000 bail with strict bail conditions. The State had opposed the bail applications of Anwar Khan, who is the former body guard of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Terrence Joubert and Issac Plaatjies.

Judgment on Khan’s and Joubert’s bail is expected to handed down on Friday. Meanwhile, the bail application of two of the 16 persons, Terrence Joubert and Anwar Khan, is proceeding and will be back in court on Friday, 19 April 2024, for judgement. One of the accused, Isaac Plaatjies, has since abandoned bail, and should he decide to still apply for bail, the state will oppose his application.

“The 21 accused, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest being service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications. “The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172 million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees. “The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH.”