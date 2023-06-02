Busted: woman arrested for possession of dagga worth R2 000 in Ekurhuleni

Pretoria - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in the Crystal Park area, Ekurhuleni, for allegedly dealing in illegal substances after she was found with a consignment of dagga. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Kelebogile Thepa said the woman was found with dagga with an estimated value of R2 000.

“On Wednesday, 31 May 2023 at about 11am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers in conjunction with the SAPS and the Gauteng Traffic Wardens arrested a 34-year-old female suspect for possession and possible dealing in illegal substances, in the Crystal Park area,” said Thepa. “Officers were conducting crime prevention duties, and received a tip-off from a reliable source that illegal substances were being sold to the community, in the Chief Luthuli area. On arrival at a residence on Gumbi Street, the law enforcers found an African female suspect, who revealed an undisclosed amount of dagga with an estimated street value of R2 000.” A woman is set to appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court after she was allegedly found in possession of dagga worth R2 000. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department The woman was immediately arrested and detained at the Crystal Park police station and will soon appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court.

In February, four people – two women in their sixties and two men in their twenties – were arrested by the EMPD for allegedly dealing in illicit substances. At the time, EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said the four were arrested at their home in Reiger Park, Boksburg. "On Friday, 17 February 2023, in Reiger Park area at 11.30am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's drug enforcement unit officers arrested four suspects and an illicit substance was confiscated," said Mphahlele.